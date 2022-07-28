New Delhi: In Karol Bagh area of New Delhi, a man killed a rickshaw puller simply because he refused to offer 'roti' to the former. The rickshaw puller had reportedly offered him food in the past, but the latter asked for more.

Peeved over this, the accused identified as Firoze Khan, in a fit of rage, stabbed a 40-year-old Munna to death and then fled from the spot. On the basis of CCTV camera footage and eyewitnesses around, the police tracked the accused to a park; where he was found sleeping. The police also recovered the knife used in the crime and the blood-stained clothes from the possession of the accused.

DCP Shweta Chauhan, said, "On July 26 late night, the Karol Bagh police station received a call that a person was lying unconscious. ASI Nitaj Tyagi was then sent to the crime spot where it was learnt that the victim had been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The doctors attending to Munna declared him brought dead."

SHO Deepak Malik's police team under the supervision of ACP Karol Bagh Vidushi Kaushik after registering a case of murder started probing the case. "The eyewitness's account, the accused's escape route and CCTV footage helped police in tracking down the culprit," added the DCP.