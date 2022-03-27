Bagalakot (Karnataka): A seven-foot-long crocodile found in the well of Kulahalli village near Rabakavi Banahatti taluka in Bagalakote district on Thursday was successfully rescued by a team of local fishermen and forest department officials. With the river Krishna flowing adjacent to the village, the locals reckoned that it might have fallen into the well while searching for food.

Crocodile rescued from the well in Karnataka

Three days back Crocodile was found in Sadashiva Theli's farm's well. Forest Department officials had carried out the search. Although the water of the well was discharged, no crocodile was found. Then the crocodile descended into the well of Baburao Sindhi's plantation, about 300 meters away. When they went to the well to water the land, they noticed a crocodile. A team of local fishermen and forest officials have successfully rescued and dispatched it back to a safe place.

The crocodile that has been roaming around for the past four days has caused anxiety among the people and farmers of the Krishna river bank. Crocodiles are becoming increasingly common in the area, while the locals have urged the forest department officials to take some precautions before the situations worsen.