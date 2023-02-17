Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A crocodile was found dead on the banks of Hazara canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, on Thursday, died after ingesting a peacock on Thursday. Senior forest officer said prima facie it appears that the crocodile died of suffocation and the post-mortem examination on the carcass will reveal the actual cause of death.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Harishankar Shukla said a preliminary investigation on the dead crocodile revealed the presence of peacock beak and other remains such as feathers were found stuck in the stomach and upper portion of the body which could have resulted in its death.

On Thursday, people crossing the Nadrai bridge situated in Nadrai area of the district stopped to take a peek on the freshwater crocodiles resting on the banks of Hazara canal as usual. Tourists saw a crocodile basking under the sun unusually long. To get a better view, few tourists got closer to the semi-aquatic reptile.

Also read: Crocodile drags youth into Kollidam river in Tamil Nadu, body retrieved

However, they found the crocodile motionless. The tourists in turn alerted the police in the vicinity. The forest team was also informed. The DFO rushed to the spot along with his staffers and inspected the animal. A Veterinary doctor was also pressed into service to the check the animal.

The veterinary doctor after examining the crocodile declared it dead already and conducted the postmortem on the spot. After the autopsy, Harishankar said, "peacock's feathers and beak were found stuck in the crocodile's stomach as well as throat. The reptilian had died of suffocation." Sources a final report will be furnished by the Vet which will list out the actual cause of death.