Saharanpur: In a novel experiment, the Saharanpur police in Uttar Pradesh have urged over 900 history-sheeters to turn into police informers. The initiative is a part of the Sankalp scheme that seeks to revive the network of informers. The 'history-sheeter' tag will be removed from their police records if they exhibit good conduct and in lieu of information they provide under the programme. These informers have been administered the 'oath of good conduct' by police and have pledged not to commit any crime at a recent event.

The scheme is the brainchild of Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada. The SSP said, "Electronic surveillance, through which we track criminals, has its limits. People have learned to dodge such methods. Moreover, it is tough to get information in advance about any suspicious activity. Informers can provide such information from any individual and prevent crimes.

We have thus decided to revive the network of informers in the entire district. "Under the scheme, police may stop surveillance on history sheeters who exhibit 'good conduct for the next six months' in lieu of information." They will not be driven out of districts during elections, and the police will update records in their data to showcase their changed ways," he said.

Vipin Tada said that a plan to give financial assistance to informers with poor financial backgrounds was a part of the plan. He said all informers have been apprised about various welfare schemes under which they could get loans to make a new beginning. Many history-sheeters have over a dozen cases against them and some of them have been acquitted. However, their names still remain in police records as 'history-sheeter'.

The new initiative has given them a sigh of relief. A 28-year-old who has enrolled in the programme said, "The police used to harass me whenever any incident took place around the area where I lived. The SSP has given me hope that I may not be harassed anymore." He added, "The senior superintendent of police told us to call him if any police personnel bothered us unnecessarily. He assured us that he would listen to our concerns." (IANS)