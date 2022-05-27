Una (Himachal Pradesh): Former Aam Aadmi Party Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesari filed a defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday in Una of Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Anup Kesari and his advocate Sanjeev Fanda said that a defamation case was filed in a court of a chief judicial magistrate in the Una district.

Anup Kesari alleged that when he joined BJP on April 8 in the presence of JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia made derogatory remarks against him by holding a press conference at his office in Delhi. Kesari said, "A legal notice was served on Manish Sisodia on May 7 regarding this matter, and was asked to publicly apologise to him. But, due to his non-compliance, this defamation case was filed in the Una court."

Also Read: AAP CM face in Uttarakhand polls Col Kothiyal joins BJP

Anup Kesari alleged that Manish Sisodia tarnished his image by using unparliamentary language against him. He said, "He was the President of Himachal Pradesh unit of Aam Aadmi Party for a long time, hence, Sisodia's comments against him lowered his image in front of his acquaintances and the general public of Himachal Pradesh, which cannot be compensated."