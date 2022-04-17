Kanpur Dehat: Minister with Independent charge in Uttar Pradesh Social welfare Department Aseem Arun has said that crime "cannot be completely eradicated" in the state. Arun made the remarks while speaking at a programme in Kanpur Dehat. On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statements of price rise and increasing crime in Uttar Pradesh, Arun said that crime “cannot be completely eradicated in the state”. “Yes, the guilty can be punished by taking action”.

Yadav on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh had "drowned in crime" after five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. Arun said the Yogi Adityanath government was “determined for equality of opportunity”. “The government of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Yogiji is following the vision of Modiji and we are determined for equality of opportunity,” Arun said.

He said that a “lot of good work was done in the last five years, the result of which was seen in the Assembly elections”. “In the coming five years, we will take it to greater heights," he said. The Social Welfare Department, Arun said is “discharging its duty responsibly”. Arun said that “soon bulldozers will start running in Kannauj as well” while referring to the Yogi government's pet move to demolish the houses of alleged criminals. “In the Yogi 2.0 government, those who have illegally occupied government lands, bulldozers will continue against them,” Arun said. He expressed his gratitude to Pratibha Shukla and Anil Shukla Warsi for inviting him to the programme.

