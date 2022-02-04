Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today said that the level of crime against women in the state has come down and stated that the state’s police is the first police in the North East to launch a crackdown on drugs which is still ongoing.

“Tripura Police is the first police in the North East to launch a crackdown on drugs which is still ongoing. After our state, the crackdown against drugs across the North East region has started. As a result of the activities of the state police, the level of crime against women in the state has come down. The crime rate against the women has decreased in the state as well as the rate of conviction has increased,” Deb said.

Today, he visited Kuwaifung TSR company headquarter, Bagmara TSR platoon post and the battalion headquarter of TSR 9th battalion. Chief Minister said that the state government is also working on the modernization of Tripura Police and TSR.

“We are also working to modernize the police and TSR. From the central government, we are receiving funds for the modernization of the police. Many things have changed in the state police and in TSR personnel. Policing system has changed, the system of patrolling changed, and body language has changed. Our state might be small, but our country is aware of the duty of our state police as they have received president’s honour”, Chief Minister Deb added.