New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned BJP MP from East Delhi filed a police complaint after receiving a death threat from Isis Kashmir on Wednesday.

Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), confirmed that Gambhir has made a complaint at Rajendra Nagar police station regarding the death threat, adding that the matter is under investigation. She further noted that security has been beefed up outside the BJP MP's residence.

Meanwhile, the police have traced the IP address of the mail ID of the person who sent the threat mail to Gambhir.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Gambhir has been vocal in the past about several issues, including national security, Kashmir among others.

Recently, he criticised Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu for his reference to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'bada bhai' (older brother) and insisted that the latter should go to Pakistan before making such a statement. Gambhir has also referred to Pakistan as a 'terrorist country' in the past.

