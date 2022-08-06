Chennai: Cricketer Suresh Raina and Tamil film director S Shankar have been awarded honorary doctorates at the 12th convocation of VELS Institute of Science and Technology, Pallavaram, on Friday in the presence of Founder and Chancellor of the Institute Ishari K Ganesh. Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi was the chief guest and felicitated the students. Director of Baba Atomic Research Centre Professor Ajitkumar Mohanty and Radisson Blu Group Chairman Vikram Aggarwal were honoured at the event.

Also read: Hidayatullah University convocation: Pallavi Mishra bags 11 gold medals

This academic year saw 68 gold medals, 48 ​​silver medals and 43 bronze medals with 4,011 bachelor's degrees, 583 master's degrees and 148 doctoral to 4,829 students. Addressing the students, Governor RN Ravi said, "Congratulations to the graduating students and to the parents and teachers, who supported them. Our country will lead the world in 2047 as we celebrate our century of independence. The role of students like you, who graduate will be huge. You have to work hard to achieve your dreams."

Suresh Raina in the press meet said, "My best wishes to all, who participated in the Chess Olympiad. I am always happy to come to Chennai". Tamil film director S Shankar said that the honorary PhD gives him more motivation. It is an inspiration and excitement to bring new arts and technology to the cinema.