Mumbai: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who survived a near-death car crash, is recuperating after going through a successful knee surgery here at a private hospital, sources told ETV Bharat.

Pant had suffered multiple injuries on December 30 but survived the appalling tragedy while he was on his way to surprise his mother. His car, as told by the eye-witnesses, hit the divider near Roorke in Haridwar district, tumbled and rumbled down from his lane to another end of the divider before it was afire as Pant managed to timely break open the window pane and get out of his vehicle.

"Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," PTI reported quoting BCCI sources.

Pant was transported to Mumbai through an air ambulance as his health situation didn't allow to travel through a commercial flight.

The 25-year-old batter is currently under the care of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West.

