Jamnagar: India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naynaba on Friday said her sister-in-law Rivaba Jadeja's chances of winning the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls is low because she is a "celebrity" and people want a local leader to represent them who does their work. Her statement came a day after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, who does not have any prior experience of politics or fighting elections, from Jamnagar North, one of the 89 Assembly seats which will go to polls on December 1 in the first phase.

The BJP has dropped sitting MLA of Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and given ticket to Rivaba Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja's sister is a local Congress leader and was recently appointed a secretary in the state women's wing of the opposition party. "She (Rivaba Jadeja) is a celebrity. I don't think her candidature will help the BJP in winning this seat. People want leaders who do their work and stand with them in crisis. People prefer leaders who pick up their phone calls. I don't think that she (Rivaba) will get more votes because she is a celebrity. People know celebrities don't do people's work," Naynaba Jadeja told PTI.

The Congress has fielded local businessman Dipendrasinh Jadeja from the seat. Naynaba Jadeja said she has already started campaigning for her party's candidate. After getting ticket from the BJP, Rivaba Jadeja said, "I will try my best to help people, raise their issues and fight for them. I will consider myself fortunate if I could do that." (PTI)

