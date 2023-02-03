Agra: International cricketer Deepak Chahar's father Lokendra Chahar on Thursday lodged a complaint against Dhruv Parikh, the owner of Parikh Sports, and his father Kamlesh Parikh, former manager of the State Cricketer Association, Hyderabad, and alleged that the father-son duo has duped Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj of Rs 10 lakhs. The duo had signed a shoe business deal with Jaya and did not deliver as per the deal. The duo even abused and threatened to kill Jaya after she asked for the amount back.

The Hariparvat police station commenced a probe into the incident right after Lokendra registered a case on Thursday night. According to Lokendra, they are the owners of Parikh Sports in Secunderabad and they signed a shoe business partnership with Jaya and asked for Rs 10 lakhs. The duo later denied that they have taken money from Jaya and even threatened her.

Also read: Gujarat couple held from Delhi for duping man by impersonating friend on WhatsApp

The police registered the case and also recorded the statement of Lokendra. Subsequently, the police launched a probe into the matter. Last month, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been allegedly duped of Rs 44 lakhs by his friend-turned-manager under the guise of purchasing a plot in the former's name in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

A police officer said a case was registered against Shailesh Thakre (37) for cheating based on a complaint lodged by Yadav, a resident of Nagpur. Thakre (37), a resident of Koradi, and a friend of Yadav. After Yadav was selected as a member of the Indian cricket team, he appointed his friend Thakre as his manager on July 15, 2014, as the latter was unemployed, the official said quoting the First Information Report (FIR).