Durg (Chhattisgarh): The district health administration has taken cognizance of ants crawling on the face of a patient in the ICU of Chandulal Chandrakar Hospital located at Nehru Nagar in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. The Health Department has given orders to the hospital management to terminate the services of on-duty doctor Himanshu Chandrakar, staff nurse Elin Ram, attendants Mansingh Yadav and Yugal Kishore Verma.

Ants were seen crawling on the face of a patient at Chandulal Chandrakar Hospital in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Friday. According to sources, Rama Sahu, a resident of Subhash Nagar was admitted to the ICU due to a respiratory problem. Rama's son reached the hospital to see his father and after that, the whole matter came to light. He complained to the nurse about the matter. The nurse said, "Ants are common during the rainy season." After which Rama Sahu's son expressed his displeasure.