Opposition, who appeared to have become united over Adani issue since February 2, got divided

New Delhi: Differences in the opposition unity in Parliament are wide open as major opposition parties on Tuesday decided to participate in the motion of thanks to President's speech and discussion on the budget. However, three opposition allies including the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharat Rastra Samity (BRS) have decided not to join the discussion.

"Majority of the opposition parties decided to participate in the motion of thanks over President's speech and discussion over the budget announcement," said Lok Sabha MP from Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) Prema Chandran to ETV Bharat outside the Parliament. Before the House resumed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Congress party's Mallikarjun Kharge called for a meeting of all opposition parties at his Parliament chamber where an unanimous decision was taken to allow the House to run.

Major opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, Left parties, Kerala Congress, National Conference and others supported the decision to participate in the discussion. "It's true a few opposition parties are still refusing to participate in the discussion process. However, we are hopeful that they will also come for discussion on several critical issues," said Chandran.

He said that during the course of discussion, the opposition parties will vehemently raise their voice for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani controversy. "It's a serious matter and there must be a JPC probe to ascertain whether the Adani issue affects the public or not considering their investments in the LIC, SBI and other public and private sector undertakings," the RSP MP clarified.

Moreover, it's mandatory to have a discussion over the motion of thanks over President's speech and discussion over the budget announcement, Chandran said. Significantly, ETV Bharat on Monday carried a news over the differences in the opposition unity. Talking to ETV Bharat correspondent, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in the Lok Sabha Kalyan Banerjee has said that his party wants a discussion in the House.

When asked why the three parties including the AAP, the SP and the BRS are not sailing with the remaining opposition, sources said that these three parties have minimum members in the Lok Sabah and they are apprehensive that only the "major political parties will get a chance to put their points over different issues during the discussion process."