Kolkata: Residents of at least 10 buildings at the Madan Datta in the Bowbazar area of Kolkata have been evacuated on the early hours of Friday as the buildings developed cracks allegedly due to the ongoing Metro Rail work in the area. The terrified residents ran out of their houses with their necessary belongings fearing for their lives and accused the Metro Rail authorities for being responsible for their ordeal.

Large police contingent has been deployed at the spot. Local public representatives have also reached the area. A similar incident took place in 2019 at the Durga Pithuri Lane in Biwbazar where several buildings developed cracks due to Metro Rail work in the area. Several residents were forced to flee from their homes. (Further details awaited)