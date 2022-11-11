New Delhi: Asserting that Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is making a significant contribution through the rejuvenation of the Central Vista, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday appealed to the organisation to take up more international projects and increase its international collaborations to showcase its potential on a global scale.

“CPWD should take up more international projects and increase its international collaborations to showcase its potential on a global scale. I urge the Engineer’s Association with its cadre of more than 4,000 engineers to build the institutional capacity within CPWD to enable this,” said Puri at the CPWD Engineer’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

He said that CPWD has played an important role in the construction sector through its oversight role and the best practices it has evolved over the decades. “The dedication and ingenuity of the engineers and officers of CPWD has been instrumental in steering important public works in India for more than 168 years,” he said.

CPWD was established as a central agency in July 1854 by Lord Dalhousie to undertake various public works for British India. From the days of British rule to post-independence, and now to the 21st century, CPWD has been a constant and reassuring presence in India’s journey.

CPWD developed the National Capital Region in New Delhi with the execution of projects such as Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block, and Parliament House, among other equally iconic projects.

“It is also encouraging to see that CPWD has developed its own rating system which emphasises energy efficiency, water conservation, and project safety. The provision of making solar rooftop panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and wastewater recycling plants mandatory in all central government buildings maintained by the CPWD, is also a welcome initiative,” said Puri.