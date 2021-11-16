Agartala: CPM state committee secretary Jitendra Chowdhury addressed a letter to State Election Commissioner (SEC) ML Dey asking whether he would lodge a complaint with police against ruling BJP MLA Surajit Datta for delivering an inflammatory speech.

In the letter, Jitendra alleged that Datta said, “Chase the opposition candidates wherever they are sighted. In this task, there will be no mercy, no courtesy. Thousands of votes must be cast in our favour."

"Surprisingly, though Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was on the dais while this insidious speech was going on, he remained indifferent and thus lent a tacit support to such dangerous provocations. We apprehend that the recent spur in the violent attacks and intimidations on the opposition candidates particularly the CPM candidates is the consequences of such hateful insidious speech”, he wrote.

He said, “The SEC cannot keep mum on that speech, which ultimately challenged the independent authority of the State Election Commission and ridicules your so-called endeavours for accomplishing free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections. Under the circumstances, I hope you would lodge a complaint with the police against Dattta and take appropriate steps."



