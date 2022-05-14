Malappuram (Kerala): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Malapuram Municipality Councillor, K V Sashikumar, has been arrested in a POCSO case on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing over 50 students. More than 50 of his former students have accused him of sexually harassing them while commenting on one of his Facebook posts. Police arrested Sashikumar, who was absconding, following an intense protest.

Sashikumar, who worked as a mathematics teacher at a school in Malappuram, had made a post on his personal Facebook page after retirement. Former students' associations started commenting on this post, describing the harassment meted out to them by him.

When one girl student described her bad experience, many other girls also commented about the way Sashikumar sexually harassed them. Some parents then lodged a complaint at the Malappuram SP Office. The first girl who came out with the complaint alleged that when she was a 6th standard student, Sashikumar had touched her in an inappropriate manner. Her complaint also says that he continued with this behavior in the remaining years also. Following this, police registered a POCSO case against him.

CPM also ousted Sashikumar from the Branch Committee. Sashikumar was a three-time ward Councillor at Malappuram Municipality. He retired as a teacher in 2022. He was given a grant and given a send-off by the school authorities and he posted those photos on his Facebook wall. The girl student who saw this post was the first one to reveal his alleged misdeeds. Education Minister V Sivankutty then intervened in the matter and sought an explanation from the deputy director of education, Malappuram.

