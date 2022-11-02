Kolkata: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is mulling a big rally in Delhi next February-March with several farmers and labourers of the country. The declaration came after the CPM committee meeting held in Delhi over the last three days. The committee also discussed several other issues during the three-day-long convention.

Along with future plans, the committee members also chalked out preliminary plans about how CPM can be brought back to power in states like West Bengal and Tripura. The committee also raised concerns about the central government taking steps that do not comply with the federal structure. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury meanwhile said that the attitude of RSS-BJP is against the country's democracy, constitution, secularism and federal structure.

Yechury further opined that the only goal now is to remove the BJP government from the centre and in that case, all the anti-BJP forces should be brought under one umbrella, and a plan of movement should be adopted for a long struggle. "Meanwhile, after the ouster in Bengal and Tripura, the electoral debacle in the last few years has hit the workers' morale. But in the three-day central committee meeting, the top leadership of the two states submitted reports that the recruitment corruption in Bengal and BJP's shenanigans in Tripura, from common people to workers are also participating in various programmes of the Leftists," Yechury said.