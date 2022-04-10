Kannur: Communist Party of India (CPM) Central Committee member MC Josephine has passed away. She was on the ventilator at Kannur AKG Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Josephine was admitted to the hospital after she collapsed at the CPM party congress venue yesterday.

Josephine served as the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission from 2017 to 2021. She had also served as the chairperson of the Greater Cochin Development Authority and the Kerala State Women's Development Corporation. She had contested unsuccessfully to the legislative assembly from Mattancherry in 2006.

