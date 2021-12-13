Agartala (Tripura): The main opposition party Communist Party India (Marxist) in Tripura today vehemently opposed a series of decisions of the state government including the privatization of education sector in the state.

CPI(M) state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury said that following the footsteps of the BJP government at the Centre, the BJP-IPFT coalition government in the state is also gradually taking steps to hand over government offices and its services to non-government organizations.

“An initiative has been taken to destroy the education system of the state by issuing a policy titled 'Policy to Regulate and Encourage Private Participation in School Education in Tripura'. If this initiative of the government is successful, the children of the low-income households of the state, especially the people belonging to the tribes, ethnic groups, and religious minorities will be severely affected. Inequality in society will increase. Employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the state will be further curtailed. Its evil designs will be far-reaching. Left party is vehemently opposing this”, he said.

He also said that the ‘Vidyajyoti Schools under Mission 100' is also extremely discriminatory. “If this project is implemented, two classes will be created among the students of the state, one with priority and the other without priority. The role of the state in a democratic system should never be like this.

We are also opposing the decision. We demand the government to take equitable action to address all the schools in the state on an equal footing and to take immediate action to address the current stalemate due to shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructure,” Jitendra said.

He also claimed that the state government has recently announced that fire department employees will not have the right to form associations.

“This declaration is a nomenclature of utterly authoritarian and completely undemocratic. We demand reversal of this autocratic decision”, he added.

Also read: Centre to turn insurgency-hit northeast into rubber production hub