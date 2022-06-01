Kolkata: The CPI(M) party recently amended its constitution, declaring conduct of domestic violence against women a punishable offence, for anyone inside the party committing it. The party also announced the formation of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the central and state levels.

With the rise in domestic violence across the country and the state, the CPI(M) has been vocal about this social problem time and again. The party has now stepped forward and made the crime a punishable offence for its party workers. If a party worker is involved in any sort of violence against his wife, daughter or mother, he shall be punished by the party authorities.

Family members of party workers are free to register their complaints in these regards to the Internal Complaints Committee of the party. After receiving the complaint, the acting leadership of the committee may consider taking action against the party worker concerned. According to CPI(M) sources, if any incident is reported to the ICC, it may, if necessary, cancel the party membership.

"We are the first ones to speak out against domestic violence, rape, indecency or sexual harassment and torture. And in that case, if any of our party workers are seen beating his wife, daughter or mother or any other incident like torture, or harassment, then the matter does not affect just the person concerned but will have a negative effect on the party. We would not want such workers in our party.," a CPIM leader wishing to remain anonymous told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.