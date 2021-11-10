Agartala: The opposition party leaders from Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that a total of 20 FIRs were registered against BJP-backed goons for attacking the party’s candidates in the run up to the Civic Body Elections which is slated on November 25.

Speaking to reporters CPI(M), state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury, on Tuesday, said, "the party leaders held a state committee meeting and talked about the current situation in the state and also about civic body polls. Election means level-playing field for all political parties. In fact, Election Commission of India(ECI) or State Election Commission (SEC) are responsible to create a conducive atmosphere for the polls. But after the formation of the BJP-IPFT government, the saffron party started to believe that SEC is their own fiefdom. Police are totally under the control of the ruling party and under these circumstances, elections are going to be held,” Choudhury said.

He alleged that from the announcement of dates for the civic polls, the BJP-backed goons have unleashed a series of attacks on CPI(M) party workers and on its candidates as well. “Attacks on candidate’s house, threats, vandalism in front of the police but cops remained mute spectators. BJP goons also captured Returning Officer’s office in Ranirbazar, Jirania, Kamlapur, Udaipur, Bishalgarh, and in Santirbazar so we couldn't file nomination papers. We have complained to police, state election commissioner, and District Magistrates many times but in vain," he lamented.

He claimed that in 13 urban local bodies, 34 workers and supporters of CPI(M) including 4 candidates came under attack for which 20 FIRs were registered but not a single person was arrested so far. “They looted and set houses on fire, while vehicles were vandalised leading to damages of houses and shops. 16 candidates were forced to withdraw their candidature as their family members were threatened. Ironically, all these attacks happened under the nose of state Ministers and MLAs of the ruling party which is quite undemocratic,” Choudhury told reporters.

The Left party demanded the SEC to take immediate steps to conduct a free and fair election.