Agartala(Tripura): The principal Opposition of Tripura, CPI(M) has alleged that BJP-backed miscreants have carried out large-scale violence in different parts of the state soon after the announcement of dates for by-polls.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) state committee Secretary Jitendra Choudhury said, soon after the announcement of dates for by-polls, the BJP-backed miscreants have carried out large scale violence attacking the CPI(M) party’s workers and leaders. He also alleged that the miscreants are threatening family members of CPI(M) workers.

Later, apprising all the incidents to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura the CPI(M) leader wrote, “In the all-party meeting convened by you on May 27, the representatives of all the political parties except ruling BJP did express grave concern about general law and order situation in the state which at present is in the grip of some bike-ridden miscreants patronized by BJP”.

“Yesterday, on June 1, bike-ridden BJP workers created extreme terror among the villagers surrounding the house of CPI(M) candidate Anjan Das and threatened him with filthy language to withdraw the nomination. Though the police were informed no action was taken against the miscreants”, Jitendra added.

He also highlighted how Ratan Kumar Bhowmik, CPI(M) MLA and State Secretariat Member of the CPI(M) came under attack.

Choudhury said recently about 100 bike-ridden known BJP workers carried out attacks on the house of known CPI(M) workers from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm in various villages of Mohanpur constituency which happens to be represented by Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“The armed miscreants without least provocation and deterrence on the part of police carried on ransacking, looting of selective houses and shops of CPI(M) leaders, cadres and common supporters and physically hurting whoever they come across including the women….Complaints were lodged to the police and expectedly, the police arrested none as yet,” he said.

Requesting the CEO for taking proactive measures, Jitendra said, “As head of the Election Administration, you cannot keep your eyes closed on this appalling law and order situation taking excuse that the places of occurrence of incidents don’t fall inside the election-bound area. I request you, in pursuance of this spirit, kindly take a proactive measure to stop anti-democratic mischievous activities of the unruly elements of the ruling party for the sake of free, fair, and peaceful conduct of this bye-election in the state”.