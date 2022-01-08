New Delhi: Soon after the Election Commission (EC) announced multi-phase polling in five states, the Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M) said that with such a long poll procedure, the ruling party will try to rig the election.

"There is no meaning of keeping election in so many phases. An election can be conducted in one or two phases," said former MP and CPI(M) Politburo member Hannan Mollah while talking to ETV Bharat.

Alleging that the Election Commission is working on the behest of the ruling party, Mollah said like all other central agencies, BJP is utilizing the Election Commission too.

"Why all members of the Election Commission called on Prime Minister in New Delhi. Being an independent body, the commission should work independently," said Mollah.

Referring to the decision of the Election Commission asking all political parties to disclose all details of their candidate's work and criminal background, Mollah said that the procedure needs a huge chunk of money.

"The commission has asked all parties to disclose details of their party candidates in leading newspapers...who will give the money for publication. This decision of the Commission will go against the small and regional parties," said Mollah.

The election commission on Saturday announced the election dates for five States. Uttar Pradesh will go for seven-phase polling, whereas Manipur is going for two-phase polling followed by single phase polling in Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

