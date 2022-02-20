Ranchi: In a meeting of the CPI (M) State Committee held on Sunday, Politburo member and former MP Brinda Karat said that if the Jharkhand government does not take any concrete steps in the interests of tribals and backward, her party will begin a state-wide agitation soon. The meeting was held under Karat's chairmanship in the state office of CPI (M), while several decisions to strengthen the organization was contemplated in the meeting.

After this meeting, Brinda Karat attacked the central government and said that along with Jharkhand, the governors of many states are working at the behest of the central government or BJP. "The Jharkhand government made a law to curb mob lynching, but the Raj Bhavan is actively delaying it. It seems that the policies of the central government are being protected by the governor," Karat claimed.

Commenting on the ongoing language dispute in the state, Brinda Karat said that Jharkhand should have Urdu, Bengali, and Hindi as the second language. "A regional language should also be determined based on population. But Hemant Sarkar did not hold a meeting with the leaders of any party. Had the decision on language been taken in the all-party meeting, the government would not have suffered," Karat said.

Further criticizing the Hemant Sarkar in the state, she said that the poor, tribal, and backward people had chosen Hemant Sarkar with hope but met with sheer disappointment. "The sad ordeals of the tribal and poor of the state during the time of the Raghuvar government have not changed much, they are as bad as they were before even today despite the change of the government. In the last two years, the Hemant Soren government of the state has done any work in the interest of the tribal and the poor," she said.

Speaking about the Uttar Pradesh elections, Brinda Karat said that BJP can go to any extent to win the elections, while also accusing the BJP leaders of having a violent language.