New Delhi: With the ongoing Jahangirpuri encroachment bulldozing saga, a delegation of CPI (Communist Party of India) leaders, on Friday, was prevented by security forces to enter the C block of Jahangirpuri and meet those affected by the razing down of their houses and other establishments. The group consisted of CPI General Secretary D Raja, MP Binoy Bishwam, senior leader Annie Raja, as well as A Khan and Pallav Sen Gupta.

Security forces deployed at the spot, consisting of both Delhi Police as well as paramilitary personnel, prevented the former from entering the C block of Jahangirpuri, stopping them near Kushal Cinema Chowk. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Bishwam said the police had stopped them upon orders given by Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The situation is that there is a police barricade. We have not seen any other situation here. But the police personnel is telling us that there is a law and order problem. We are requesting the police to allow us to meet the victims and understand their sufferings, but they are not allowing us," D Raja said.

Binoy Vishwam, on the other hand, noted that the delegation's intention was not to clash with the police. "Our request is quite simple. We want to meet the poor people, who have been thrown away from their shanties, their shops, and their houses. We want to talk to them. We are a party that represents the common man. The personnel has stopped us, I do not know why. They are getting orders from above," Vishwam laments.

Separately, delegations of both the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Trinamool Congress, reached the area on Friday. The IUML group was led by party MP ET Mohammed Bashir, who said that action taken in the anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC was 'absolutely wrong'. "Violation has been done on a large scale by ignoring the rules and regulations, for which the BJP government at the Centre is directly responsible," Bashir stated.

The TMC delegation, on the other hand, was not allowed to cross the police barricade and enter the residential area. Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Shatabdi Roy, Aparupa Podder, and Sajad Ahmed were featured in the group.