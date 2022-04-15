Meerut: The Special Operation Group (SOG) and Falavada police arrested five accused including Mafia Akbar Banjara, who ran a syndicate of smuggling cows, on April 12 in Meerut. Akbar used to smuggle cows into the state and the North-East region of the country. Earlier, a reward of Rs. 2 lakh was announced on Akbar by the Assam Police. The police have also arrested other members of the gang.

According to the police sources, Mafia Akbar, along with his gang members, was smuggling cow progeny to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Bangladesh. Akbar and his gang have earned crores of rupees by smuggling cow progeny. The Meerut police arrested all the accused and handed them over to the Assam Police.

The police have also arrested gang members Salman and Sameem. All these accused are residents of Banjaran locality of Falavada police station area.

A police official said that there are two cases registered against them at Kokrajhar Police station in Assam under various acts of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act. "Akbar and Salman are operating out of the state and transactions worth crores have been done by the accused," police added.

Akbar disclosed to the police that there are two big syndicates involved in smuggling. He further told that one syndicate was run by Ravi Reddy and the other is run by himself.

