Hoshiarpur: Tensions have surfaced in the Jhans village in the Hoshiarpur area after a passerby stumbled upon carcasses of at least 19 cows at an abandoned place near a railway track close to the village on Saturday morning. After the matter came to light, the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission constituted a two-member committee to probe the incident, which will submit its report within seven days after a thorough investigation.

The matter was immediately taken to the Tanda Police station, after which a probe was ordered. Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police, Jalandhar, Parveen Kanda, also joined him in the investigation. As informed by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai, 12 gunny bags filled with potatoes were also found lying in the abandoned place near the railway track. Based on preliminary information, the police have established that a few unidentified people first dumped these cows and gunny bags filled with potatoes there on Friday night, while taking away the cow's skin after slaughtering them.

A large number of people from nearby areas including several activists from the Hindu outfits like the Shiv Sena and the Bajrang Dal, gathered at the spot after the news spread in the area. Activists led by Ranjit Rana and Prince Katna, both Punjab vice-presidents of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), former Punjab minister and state BJP leader Tikshan Sud staged a dharna and blocked the traffic on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road at Tanda in protest against the incident. Newly-elected MLA of the area, Jasvir Singh Raja, and former Punjab cabinet minister Sangat Singh Gilzian also visited the spot.

The blockade was lifted at around 3.30 pm after the Dasua SDM Randeep Singh and Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai told protestors that a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown persons. Singh further informed that a team of the Animal Husbandry Department visited the spot and conducted an autopsy of the carcasses on the spot.

