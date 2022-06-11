Jaipur: In a first, India is exporting 192 metric tonnes of cow dung to Kuwait as the latter too wants to pursue organic farming. National President Organic Farmer Producer Association of India, Dr Atul Gupta told ETV Bharat that they have received an order of 192 metric tonnes of cow dung from Kuwait.

The packaging of the cow dung, a natural fertiliser, has been done at Sunrise Organic Park of Sripinjrapole Gaushala located on Tonk Road under the supervision of the Customs Department. The first consignment will leave from Kanakpura railway station on June 15. From there, the consignments will reach Mundra port in Gujarat and then will be shipped for Kuwait.

Export of animal products is an important contributor to the Indian agriculture sector. Exports of animal products include meat, poultry products, animal hides, milk and milk products, and honey. In 2020-21, the export of animal products in India was Rs 27,155.56 crores. Lately, cow dung is also being exported as the demand for organic fertilizers is rapidly increasing.

Dr Gupta of Sunrise Organic Park said that the number of cattle in India is about 300 million. "About 30 lakh tonnes of cow dung is produced every day. Thirty percent of this is made into Upla and burnt. While in Britain, six million units of electricity are produced every year from cow dung, in China, 15 crore households are supplied with cow dung gas for household energy," he said.