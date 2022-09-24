Ahmedabad: A cow in Gomtipur died by falling off the first floor in an attempt to dodge farm workers, who had come to rescue it. This incident took place after cattle workers had released hundreds of cows on the street as a mark of protest against the government's failure in providing financial assistance as promised.

The Gujarat government has earlier announced an assistance of Rs 500 crore to gaushalas. Failing which, frustrated gaushala managers left hundreds of cows on the street. It was when they started looking for the cows that a frightened cow climbed the first floor of a building and died by falling.