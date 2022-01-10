New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, including Delhi Police Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner (Crime Branch) have been infected with COVID-19. All of them tested positive in the ten days since January 1.

According to Additional PRO/Consultant Anil Mittal (Delhi Police), "Nearly a thousand police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 as of now. All of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover." The overall strength of the Delhi Police is over 80,000.

READ: Omicron variant driving third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across India: Data

Recently, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel. Since police personnel are considered frontline workers who perform their duties amidst the public, it is imperative that they take adequate precautions to protect themselves from exposure to Covid, it said.

It is important to note that all the Delhi Police personnel have already received both doses of vaccine and as frontline warriors, preparations are on to jab them with a booster dose, sources said.

ALSO READ: Covid Precaution: Delhi bans dine-in, reduces seating capacity at public transport