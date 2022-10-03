New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri on Monday said that the Covid19 pandemic highlighted the problem of growing inequalities, vulnerabilities, and challenges in cities and human settlements.

"It (the pandemic) galvanized national and local governments to embark on a transformative path towards achieving the central pledge of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ‘leave no one behind a reality. In India, that effort took shape in the form of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, said Puri while addressing the World Habitat Day 2022 here in New Delhi.

Asserting that the theme of World Habitat Day 2022 also resonates deeply with the Gandhian philosophy of ‘Antyodaya Se Sarvodaya’, Puri said that the government’s resolve towards inclusive and equitable development is demonstrated in its flagship urban missions and initiatives.

Referring to the various schemes of the Government of India, Puri said that the schemes like Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PM SVANidhi scheme, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), Swachh Bharat Mission have been conceptualized with a focus on vulnerable and marginalized sections.

Puri further added that the theme of this year’s World Habitat Day provides us with an opportunity to further discuss these subjects and conceptualize innovations to ensure that ‘No one and No place is left behind.

“There can be no doubt that the pandemic, just like climate change, is going to permanently alter India’s urban areas. Historically, such shocks have led to permanent changes in urban landscapes. I believe that under the urban rejuvenation initiated by Prime Minister Modi, India’s self-reliant and productive cities will soon alchemize the socio-economic transformation that India seeks for its citizens.”

The United Nations designated the first Monday of October of every year as World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of our habitats, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The Day is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns.

In 2022, World Habitat Day (WHD 2022) under the theme "Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind" looks at the problem of growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements. World Habitat Day 2022 seeks to draw attention to the growing inequalities and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by the triple ‘C’ crises — Covid-19, climate, and conflict.