New Delhi: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Tuesday justified the government orders mandating COVID vaccine to avail public utilities and access public places in the plea in Supreme Court challenging the mandates imposed by some states.

The writ petition filed by Dr Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, sought data of clinical trial, adverse effects of COVID vaccines while challenging the vaccine mandate imposed by some states. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai was hearing the petition.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu, Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari argued that vaccine mandate is the only way to mitigate health and economic impact as there is a "clear connection between vaccination and serious consequences." "This mandate is in larger public interest. It is to provide security from higher outbreak", he submitted.

Maharashtra said that as the population density is high, its not practical to maintain social distancing in the State. Hence, restrictions to decrease the risk of infection is reasonable.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, arguing on behalf of the petitioner, said, "We accept that in an emergency, the government has the power to issue mandates. However, in the current context, we do not know about the disease and vaccine. In these circumstances, any mandate would be "unconstitutional". "It's not enough to merely assert that in their opinion vaccine significantly reduces the risk of transmitting the disease than those who have actually been infected with COVID and recovered," argued Prashant Bhushan, who added that there is no evidence presented by the government that the "vaccinated have a lower risk of transmitting the disease than those who had COVID and recovered."