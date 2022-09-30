New Delhi: The 75-day long Amrit Mahotsav that concluded on Friday registered 27 percent of the eligible population receiving precautionary doses which were only 8 percent before the program started on July 15.

"At the start of Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav on July 15, only 8 percent of the eligible population aged 18 years and above had received the precautionary dose. With the intervention of 75 days long free vaccination campaign, 27 percent of the eligible population have now received their precautionary dose," the health ministry said.

Administration of precautionary dose is pivotal to confer extended protection to beneficiaries against Covid19. It helps to reduce the severity of the Covid19 disease, the risk of hospitalization, and reduce mortality.

The campaign was started on July 15, in a mission mode in which special Covid vaccination drives were organized by all States and UTs to increase uptake of the precautionary dose of Covid vaccine among the eligible adult population (persons 18 years and above who have completed 6 months or 26 weeks after the second dose).

In the last 75 days, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5664 camps at the railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50, 004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4451 camps at routes of religious Yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplace and industrial establishment.

More than 76.18 lakh first dose, 2.35 crore second dose, and 15.92 crore precaution dose have been administered in this period of 75 days across India. More than 24.73 lakh doses per day have been administered including 20.68 lakh doses precaution doses per day. Under the Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav, all States, and UTs were urged to run the campaign as a 'Jan Abhiyan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach.

Special vaccinations camps were organized at office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, schools, and colleges. A total of 13,01,778 such camps were organized for free Covid vaccination.