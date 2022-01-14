New Delhi: India recorded yet another spike in Covid-19 cases logging 2,64,202 fresh infections (6.7% higher than yesterday) in the last 24 hours, the highest in the last 239 days. According to the data issued by Health Ministry Friday morning, the number of active cases in the country has risen to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the daily positivity rate has shot up to 14.78 per cent. The fresh ones include 5,753 Omicron cases as well, a 4.83 per cent increase in the variant tally since Thursday.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent. The country also recorded 315 new Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the overall death toll to 4,85,350. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore, the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka contribute the maximum number of cases. So far, over 3.14 crore teenagers between 15-18 years of age have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the rollout of the drive for the category on January 3. The health ministry, according to reports, targets to inoculate 80-85% of the estimated 7.40 crore youngsters in this category by the end of this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country and called for local containment of the virus spread. “In order to beat the coronavirus, we need to be one step ahead of every variant of the virus. We must simultaneously start our preparation to tackle any future variant at a time when we are fighting the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Modi told the chief ministers.

The PM also emphasized the need to counter any confusion over the efficacy of vaccines. "Several times we get to hear what is the use of vaccines if despite vaccinations people are getting infected. Similar rumours are spread about masks that they are of no use. We must strongly counter such rumours,” PM Modi told the chief ministers.

