New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has made the wearing of facemasks mandatory in public places in view of a spike in COIVD cases and fatalities of late. As per a government order, Rs 500 will be imposed as a fine on violators. The national capital has reported 32 deaths in the last 10 days.

However, people traveling alone in cars have been exempted from the directive. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held in the wake of a spike in COVID cases in the capital. After the order of the Delhi Government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued instructions for the passengers traveling in the metro train.

DMRC has once again advised the general public to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behavior including face mask wearing. On Wednesday, 2146 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi. The infection rate has been recorded at 17.83 percent. The number of active patients has now increased to 8,205.

