New Delhi: Delhi saw a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases as the national capital recorded 27,561 infections in 24 hours ending Wednesday evening, the highest tally since April 20 last year when the number was 28,395.

The death toll almost doubled from the previous day as 40 more people succumbed to the virus as compared to 23 fatalities on Tuesday. The cumulative figure of such fatalities has now risen to 25,240.

Over the 24 hours, 1,05,102 tests were conducted, even as the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent from 25.65 the day before. There were 2,264 coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals whereas the number of those being treated as home isolation cases was 56,991. The active cases in the city numbered 87,445.

According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi hospitals had a total of 14,802 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, but 12,439 beds remained unoccupied. This was 84.04 per cent of the beds meant for Covid-19 patients.

The patients admitted to ICUs numbered 618. Those getting oxygen support were counted to be 739 and the number of the patients getting ventilator support was 91. The bulletin pointed out that the number of people administered anti-Covid-19 vaccines was 1,88,395 and 1,04,382 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of patients having taken their first vaccine dose was 1,61,18,429 and those who got their second vaccine dose so far were 1,17,48,218 in number. As many as 41,437 persons were given a precaution dose, the bulletin added.

