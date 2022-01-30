New Delhi: India logged 2,34,281 new Covid cases and 893 deaths on Saturday, leading to a slight dip in fresh cases. Though the daily positivity rate rose to 14.50 per cent from 13.39 per cent, weekly positivity rate slightly dipped to 16.40 per cent from 16.89 per cent on the previous day.

Kerala

COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to rise with the southern state reporting 51,570 new infections on Sunday, taking the total number of affected people to 59,83,515. The state has tested 1,03,366 samples in the last 24 hours, which roughly translates to 60% of the people tested turning positive.

Mizoram

Mizoram reported 1,819 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 323 less than the previous day, pushing the state's tally to 1,71,686. The death toll rose to 601 as two more persons, one each from Aizawl and Lunglei districts, succumbed to the virus.

Single-day positivity rate in the State dipped to 26.38 per cent from 27.32 per cent the previous day.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases while losing 50 more people to the pandemic.

Mumbai reported 1,160 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,45,630, while the death of 10 such patients increased the toll to 16,612, the civic body said. A total of 2,530 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,15,451 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 10,797 active COVID-19 cases in the city. With 46,307 tests carried out on Sunday, the overall test count reached 1,52,43,823.

Tamil Nadu

As Tamil Nadu entered the first day without Sunday complete lockdown, the State added 22,238 infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the tally to 33,25,940 while 38 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,544, the Health department said.

On the brighter side, recoveries outnumbered new cases with 26,624 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 30,84,470 leaving 2,03,926 active infections, a medical bulletin said. Chennai, among other districts, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 3,998 fresh cases.

The State capital was followed by Coimbatore with 2,865 cases, followed by Chengalpet 1,534, Tiruppur 1,497, Salem 1,181, Erode 1,127. A total of 1,36,952 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,16,24,216, the bulletin said.

Odisha

Odisha recorded the highest daily coronavirus deaths in five months as 19 people, including two babies, succumbed to the infection on Sunday when it logged the lowest number of new cases in 20 days, the state health department said. With this, the toll in the state due to the pandemic has now mounted to 8594.

Odisha logged 4,843 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest in 20 days and the positivity rate was 7.7 per cent, the bulletin stated. The infection is down by 43 per cent from 8,520 a week ago.

READ: Lethal 'NeoCov' only 1 mutation away from infecting humans: Wuhan scientists

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh registered 10,310 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. With this, the State tally is at 22,70,491 positives, 21,39,854 recoveries and 14,606 deaths till date. The active caseload is now 1,16,031, the bulletin said. Only four districts reported new coronavirus cases in excess of 1,000 each, with the highest being 1,697 in Kadapa.

Delhi

Delhi logged 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the city's health department on Sunday. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported.

According to the latest update, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll to 25,827. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 57,686, it said. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

Gujarat

Gujarat on Sunday reported 9,395 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 11,53,980, while 30 deaths took the toll to 10,438, an official said. The discharge of 16,066 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 10,52,222, leaving the state with an active tally of 91,230, he said.

The state reported less that 10,000 cases in a day for the first time in nearly two weeks, while the deaths were slightly less than the 33 witnessed on Saturday, he pointed out.

Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 37,85,295, and death toll to 38,942. There were 29,244 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,95,239, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 11,938 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 10,454 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,51,084. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 16.38 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.24 per cent. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 2,322, Dharwad 1,356, Tumakuru 1,165, Ballari 964, Mandya 953, Hassan 859, followed by others. Cumulatively, a total of 6,17,48,173 samples have been tested, of which 1,72,483 were on Sunday alone.

Madhya Pradesh

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

The case positivity rate in MP decreased slightly to 11.49 per cent on Sunday from 11.74 per cent recorded the previous day, he said. The total recovery count reached 8,85,526 after 12,041 people were discharged during the day, leaving MP with 63,297 active cases, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,784 and 1,936 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 80,930 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,58,54,299, the official said. A total of 10,93,13,308 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 38,083 on Sunday, an official release said.