Bengaluru: Amid spike in COVID cases in some countries, the Karnataka government has made use of masks mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said "Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools & colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions".