New Delhi: The COVID count has been seeing a rapid surge inside the confines of Tihar Jail complex. According to information available from jail administration, so far a total of 14 inmates and 23 jail staff have tested positive.

Among the inmates, 10 are from Tihar and four are from Mandoli jail. Within the jail staff ranks, on the other hand, nine cases were reported on 5 January, but the number soon rose to 23, among whom 17 are from Tihar, one from Mandoli jail and five in Rohini jail.

In Rohini, significantly, no inmate has tested COVID positive till now.

As per information received from DG Sandeep Goyal, efforts are being undertaken to set up precautionary measures before a further boom in COVID numbers among both Tihar and Mandoli jail prisoners.

