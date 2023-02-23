Gurugram (Haryana) : A mother had imprisoned herself and her 11-year-old son inside their Gurgaon house for three years out of fear of Covid-19. The mother and kid were rescued by the police on February 23 as a result of a complaint made by the woman’s husband, whom she had allegedly kicked out of the house.

The mother and child were both taken from the small space, and after that, both were admitted to the hospital. The room was filled with garbage from three years all around the room. Mother used to cut the child's and her own hair at home. Cooking was done through induction instead of a gas stove in the house. Even the water of the tank was not used in the house, no one had come to the house for 3 years.

Even the garbage in the house was not thrown out for 3 years. even people of the neighbourhood did not even know that the mother is imprisoned in the house with her son. The child used to make paintings on the walls of the house and used to study with pencils on the walls only.

According to Usha Solanki, “Police were instructed to file a complaint and teams were sent to the flat. A woman locked herself and her son due to the fear of covid. She asked the husband to get another flat as he goes outside for work.”

“Her husband used to send her the money and got them groceries. Her son is now 11 years old. Both of them were rescued and taken to the hospital. Woman's mental condition will also be examined. Probe is underway,” she added. (ANI)

