Ranchi: In an eruption of COVID cases in Ranchi, as many as 35 policemen working in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha have simultaneously tested positive, causing a stir in the Ranchi police department.

The testing was done after several policemen were found COVID positive two days back, revealing the alarming statistic.

Among those who tested positive, however, none are displaying serious symptoms.

The campus of the residential office houses the SSP and his family, as well as technical cell, cyber cell and other important wings of the police.

Those infected include policemen employed in the aforementioned divisions as well as in the QRT.

As per information, COVID tests were conducted for a total of 80 policemen employed in the residential office, wherein the positive cases surfaced.

This comes amid a rapid increase in Jharkhand's COVID numbers.

On Tuesday, the state saw 2,681 new cases, taking the total number of infected to 7,681. Two patients died on Tuesday.

Among this, 1196 patients originated from state capital Ranchi, whereas 402 new cases were confirmed in Jamshedpur.

In a Ranchi hospital, meanwhile, a team of doctors working on samples collected from 200 people noted that systems of the virus was simiar to that of omicron.

This has raised concerns about the patients being omicron positive, especially in lieu of the genome sequencing report being unavailable as of now.