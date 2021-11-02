Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government from November will offer Rs 50,000 ex-gratia assistance of the next of kin of the persons who died due to Covid-19.

In order, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office asked the District Administrations and Municipal Commissioners to provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the next of kin of the persons who died of Covid within a period of 30 days from the date of submission of the application. Compensations will be paid within 30 days of applications, officials said.

The state government has already authorized the District Collector and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to disburse the ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 out of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). People will apply for the ex-gratia from November 3, 2021, either offline (physically or through the post) or online (https://caps.odisha.gov.in) for their claim in a prescribed application format.

A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna approved the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for grant of compensation in COVID-19 death cases. According to the guidelines, the order stated that if someone dies within thirty days of the confirmation of COVID-19 in the RTPCR test, he/she will be entitled to compensation. The compensation will be given in both cases of death, whether at home or in hospital.

