Dhenkanal (Odisha): It what appears to be a new cluster, at least 37 girl students of a residential college namely Saikripa Science College in Kunjakanta of Dhenkanal district, have tested positive for Covid-19.

After four students of the college had tested positive for Tuesday, the health authorities brought the campus under their control and scaled up testing among the students.

A senior health official said a total of 260 samples were collected from the residential campus and results of 90 swabs returned Wednesday. Of which, 33 tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 37.

"The remaining results of the RT-PCR tests are expected in the next few days. At present, the infected students are quarantined in one of the three hostels and are being monitored. We have made arrangements to shift the students to hospital in case any of their symptoms worsened," the official said.

As the new cluster emerging in the district sparks panic in the neighbourhood, health authorities have sealed the college premises till Dec 10. They have also brought the entire locality under surveillance and are screening for influenza-like illness (ILI) cases.

Health officials assured that there was no need to panic and that the routine protocols will be followed. "We will continue our tracing and testing," the official said.

