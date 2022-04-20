Kolkata: When there has been a 35 percent rise of Covid cases in the country in the last one week particularly in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh- West Bengal recorded an inverse movement so far as the covid cases in the state is concerned. In the last one month there has not been a single death due to Covid in the state.

According to the state health department the state recorded only 23 new cases on April 19 and it has been consistent for the last two months when the daily number of fresh cases have not touched three figures even. Figuratively on April 1 the state recorded 41 fresh new cases and then on April 7 it came down to 33 and on April 15 it touched the lowest with only 17 cases on the day.

Though on Tuesday there was a slight upward curve in the number of cases as the state recorded 23 cases but experts are of opinion that the sudden spurt was because of the celebrations of Bengali New Year and following the festivities. “This is temporary and we are hopeful that we will be able to put a leash on the rise of cases soon,” a senior official of the state Health Department said.

The substantial control over the spread of the disease comes at the time when some of the major states are trying to cope up with the rising number of Covid cases. After 11 successive weeks of decline, Covid-19 cases in India surged again this week, rising by 35% over the previous seven days' numbers, on the back of a spike in infections in the contiguous states of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. India recorded around 6,610 fresh cases in the week ending Sunday (April 11- 17), up from a count of 4,900 in the previous seven days.

According to the state health department data there was a spike of nearly 55 percent in Covid cases only on January 4 and then the state recorded a sharp rise in the number of cases for which the state had to impose lockdown across the state. When on January 3 the number of fresh cases were hovering around 9000 it suddenly reached 14000 the very next day.

According to state health department the state recorded 24272 cases on January 9 this year – the highest number of daily cases recorded in the state so far. Not only that the infection rate that was hovering around 1 to 2 percent has skyrocketed to 27 percent and it touched the peak of nearly 39 percent by the middle of January giving a real tough time to the state health department

Considering the steep rise in cases, the state government imposed a partial lockdown in the state on January 1, this year. The state closed all academic activities in schools, colleges and universities allowing only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time”.

The state election commission even deferred the election of four municipal corporations till February 12 because of the rising cases of covid. The commission had earlier announced the election on January 22.

Apart from that local trains were allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity till 10 pm and Metro services were left operational with 50% seating capacity as per usual operational time. Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind were prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services were permitted.

Apart from that all swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, saloons, wellness centres, entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places were closed and all government offices including public undertakings were asked to function with 50% of employees at a time. Work from home was encouraged and all private offices and establishments were asked to function with 50% of employees at a time.

“We are having the good effect of the lockdown now but we will have to be more careful and try not go beyond the state imposed Covid protocol,” a senior health department official said.