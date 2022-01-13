New Delhi: India recorded its biggest single-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic logging 2.47 lakh fresh infections on Wednesday, over 50,000 higher (27%) than the previous day’s tally.

The country registered 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate currently is at 95.59 per cent. The number of active cases has reached 11,17,531 while the daily positivity rate has shot to 13.11%. The number of Omicron cases has also risen to 5,488. As many as 380 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,85,035, according to the figures released by the Union Health Ministry Thursday morning.

Maharashtra recorded the highest 46,723 cases, up by 35 per cent from 34,424 cases recorded on Tuesday. Mumbai alone saw 16,420 of those. The state also recorded a spike in deaths as 32 people succumbed to the virus compared to 22 deaths on Tuesday and eight on Monday.

Delhi reported 27,561 new cases, Kerala reported 12,742 new COVID-19 cases and the rest of the cases were reported by other states. As for the Omicron variant, Maharashtra reported 1,367 cases, Rajasthan reported 792 cases, Delhi reported 549 cases, Kerala reported 486 cases, Karnataka reported 479 cases, West Bengal reported 294 cases.

Of the 69.73 crore total tests conducted so far, a daily positivity rate of 13.11 per cent was reported in the country. Further, the weekly positivity rate is at 10.80 per cent. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 154.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Amid the huge surge in Covid-19 cases primarily pushed by the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing to review the situation. Earlier on Wednesday, Dr VK Paul, a NITI Aayog member, has also cautioned that the infection caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus should not be considered common cold and people should not take it lightly.

"Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should not be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility," he said at the Health Ministry media briefing.

Mentioning a steep surge in coronavirus cases across India, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, "A sharp surge in COVID cases in India. Emerging states of concern (reporting surge in COVID cases) are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat."

"Emerging states of concerns reporting high positive rates- Maharashtra with a rate positivity rate of 22.39 per cent, West Bengal 32.18 per cent, Delhi 23.1 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 4.47 per cent," he added.

