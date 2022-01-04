New Delhi: Amid the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew in Delhi.

A meeting was of DDMA was held today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

At the meeting, the current COVID-19 situation and the increasing Omicron cases were reviewed.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The night curfew has also been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that he has been tested positive of COVID-19.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.