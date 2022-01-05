Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced to impose a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks. The curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and Omicron scare across the country, the state government on Tuesday imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka.

As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am for the next two weeks.

The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that stringent precautionary measures have been taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in border districts, adding that long-term measures need to be drawn up for the control of the virus spread in the coming days in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.

