Agartala (Tripura): As Tripura witnessed a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, the BJP-led state government on Monday made masks compulsory. Wearing masks will be compulsory in the state from July 12.

While speaking to reporters, Additional Secretary of the State Revenue Department Pradip Acherjee said following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the administration decided to issue fresh curbs to efficiently curb the surge. He said that Chief Secretary JK Sinha held a state-level task force meeting to review the situation.

“During the meeting we have taken three decisions including the compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining Covid appropriate behavior, and mass testing in crowded places for early detection”, Acherjee said. State Disease Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma informed that the positivity rate on July 4 was recorded at 1.79 percent, while on July 10 it took a steep leap to 7.12 percent.

“In West Tripura district, the numbers of COVID cases are increasing sharply and most of the positive cases are being found here. At least 131 COVID-positive patients were found in the last week and among them, 82 are from West Tripura. The rest are divided but Sipahijala, which is the closest district to AMC areas, is in the second position”, he said.